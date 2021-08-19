Barcelona are desperate to see the back of Samuel Umtiti this summer and after a number of efforts to find him a new club, they have now threatened the defender with termination if he does not engage with interested suitors.

The Catalan club need to slash their over-inflated wage bill in order to register new signings or make further additions. In tune with this, Barcelona have made a number of first-team stars available for transfer and Umtiti is among the top candidates they want to move on from the Camp Nou this summer.

The French centre-back has been deemed surplus to requirements and was told to find a new home for the 2021-22 campaign. He has not featured in Ronald Koeman's squad for the first game of the season, and even failed to play regularly during pre-season.

Umtiti is open to leaving Barcelona this summer, but is keen to join a club around Europe that is challenging for titles. There has been interest from Ligue 1 clubs Monaco and Nice, while Turkish outfit Besiktas remains keen to sign the France international.

However, according to Sport, the former Lyon centre-back has rejected all the approaches owing to the size of the clubs and is looking to remain at the Camp Nou until a better offer arrives. But Barcelona's patience is running out, with the club now having informed Umtiti that they will terminate his contract if the impasse continues.

The La Liga giants have already gone down that route once this season after they terminated defender Matheus Fernandes' deal, with the defender not having made a single start for the club. They are being sued by the Brazilian, who also became the first player Barcelona failed to present in front of the fans, following his arrival.

Barcelona are willing to go down the legal route, as they are confident they can come out on top if FIFA looks into the matter. Umtiti is certain to contest a termination, as it will see him lose around €16 million in wages owing to him having two years remaining on his current deal.