Former FC Barcelona midfielder and club legend Xavi Hernandez has officially taken the reins as manager of his boyhood club. However, in a counter-intuitive move to the goal of ushering in a new era at the Camp Nou, he has admitted that he will be relying more on the older players in the squad.

"The veterans, as I know them, will be the ones I lean on the most," said Xavi, during his official presentation as new manager at a public event on Monday. The Spaniard left Barcelona only six years ago after a successful spell during the club's glory days. He won 25 trophies with the club during his time as a player, with some of his former teammates still in the squad that he is currently managing.

Captain Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto and Marc Andre ter Stegen all shared the dressing room with Xavi in the past, and indeed, he knows them very well. It makes sense for him to say that he will lean on them the most, as he also tries to get to know the club's up-and-coming young stars who will take the club into the future.

The fans in attendance at the presentation were clearly eager to hear from their new manager after six years of being apart. Xavi left Barca to play out the final four years of his career at Al-Sadd in Qatar, and he also gained two years of coaching experience from the same club before the Catalan giants came knocking.

The 41-year-old had an emotional homecoming, but he now has to get his head down a she faces the reality of the situation in front of him. It is obvious that he will give the job everything he's got, and he made it clear that winning every game is a must.

He admitted that he may be friends with many of the players in the dressing room, but that won't stop him from being strict about rules and discipline. From experience, he also knows how difficult it is to be a Barcelona player, and he hopes that he will be able to give the players the support and guidance they need. Xavi also said that the number of injuries are concerning, but assured fans that he wants to get to the root of the problem.

With the veterans in the spotlight once more and with Ansu Fati injured, it remains to be seen what kind of big changes will take place in Barcelona with Xavi in charge.