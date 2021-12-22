FC Barcelona took a trip down to the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan on Tuesday, where they only managed to bring home a point after facing Sevilla in La Liga. The Catalans were not able to find a winner despite the fact that the hosts had been reduced to ten men in the final half hour of the match.

As a result, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has admitted that he is losing sleep over the situation. He sees the draw as a missed opportunity for the club to get back inside the UEFA Champions League spots for next season. Nevertheless, he praised his players for their efforts.

"It's bittersweet and it'll be hard for me to sleep. We had to win, especially with a man advantage," he said during the post-match press conference as quoted by Marca.

He kept pointing out that his team was not able to take full advantage of the fact that they had the extra player on the pitch. "We have to be calmer when we're a man up. We were very good in the first half, and the team are growing. We're pressing when we lost the ball and circulating it better," Xavi said.

The former Barcelona midfielder then spoke about his mission to get into the Champions League spots. This means more to the squad more than ever, especially after they had just been relegated down to the Europa League. The Catalan giants were booted out of this season's Champions League group stage following yet another humiliating 3-0 loss at the hands of Bayern Munich. Nevertheless, Xavi remained optimistic.

"We needed to win to move into the Champions League places, but I'm proud despite the draw. We weren't lucky tonight. I'm very proud of everyone. This Barcelona look like the team I want to have."

Despite the disappointing draw, Xavi claims that the dressing room is in good spirits. "A point does nothing for us. The worst thing about tonight is the result, but we're on the right track. The feelings are good, the result isn't. We'll pick up again in the new year," he said.

The draw was also a relief for Covid-stricken Real Madrid, who are being chased by Sevilla at the top of the table. Los Blancos now have a 5-point advantage over the Andalusian side despite also finishing their last match in a draw. Barcelona meanwhile, are in seventh place.