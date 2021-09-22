FC Barcelona fans have been on the edge since the summer, when they waited for the club to finalise Lionel Messi's new contract. When that failed to materialise, the club members put immense pressure on the management to make up for the disappointment of losing Messi. Manager Ronald Koeman has also been on the receiving end of massive criticism both from inside and outside the organisation.

However, it appears as though the manager is staying on for now, despite continuous calls for his sacking. Speculations about his possible departure gained ground this week after Barcelona's devastating 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and a 1-1 draw against Granada in La Liga Santander on Monday.

Needless to say, fans were outraged by the result of the club's UCL opener, and they did not manage to redeem themselves against Granada a few days later.

Club president Joan Laporta reportedly held emergency talks with other club executives after the home defeat against the German champions last week, and Koeman's future was reportedly top of the agenda. However, according to Marca, the Dutchman will take charge of the team when they face Cadiz this coming Thursday.

That match is being seen as Koeman's final test. It will make or break the manager's career with the club, with fans unwilling to wait any longer for good results to start coming in.

To be fair, Koeman has had his hands mostly tied especially this season. Due to the club's financial crisis, he was forced to lose both Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann this summer. That is of course on top of the departure of Luis Suarez last year.

Most of the players that he has left have had to accept pay reductions, which could not have possibly helped their morale. Lastly, injuries have also plagued the club, with six first team players injured and unavailable when they faced Granada.

Regardless of the circumstances, the current situation is not acceptable for a club like Barcelona. They are currently seventh in La Liga, but still with a game in hand against the leaders. It's not too late to salvage the season, but Laporta needs to make a tough decision if the results don't start coming soon.

The problem is, they also need to find a suitable replacement who can do better than Koeman.