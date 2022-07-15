Did Barcelona defender Gerard Pique have a change of heart? In a surprising viral video that a fan posted on social media, the footballer was "caught" listening to ex-partner Shakira's music while in his car.

The Spanish footballer and Colombian pop star formally announced their separation in a statement released in early June. They are co-parenting two children together, and this role remains their priority moving forward.

It is understood that Pique has moved out of their shared home months ago, and is back living the single life in his bachelor pad which he has owned since they coupled up back in 2010.

Now, fans of the former couple are wondering if the football player may have had a change of heart. He was spotted by fans earlier this week as he was leaving the training ground where the club has just started pre-season training. Fans often wait around for players to come out in order to ask for selfies and take videos with their idols. One fan (TT user @carmonaa.23) was surprised when he heard the song that was playing in Pique's car.

Pique was looking serious inside the vehicle, and was not interacting with the fans. However, it could be heard that the speakers were blasting the song "Inevitable" by Shakira, leading the fan to hit the TikTok jackpot. His post of the clip has so far attracted more than 6.8 million views and 367,000 likes.

In the past few weeks, tabloids have been filled with numerous reports about the couple's personal lives. There were numerous allegations of cheating on either side, but Pique in particular was linked heavily to a certain blonde student/event hostess.

However, according to Marca, that relationship appears to have cooled off in recent days. Before that, Pique had warned those that are spreading libelous reports about him that he is willing to take legal action. In particular, he appears to have been particularly affected by false accusations that he is dating the mother of younger teammate Gavi.