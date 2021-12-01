Barcelona are facing a do-or-die match next week against Bayern Munich as they fight to stay in the UEFA Champions League. While the German side is already through to the round-of-16, Barcelona must win the match in order to secure the second spot in Group E. The Catalans know they need to come with all guns blazing when they travel to Munich, and they are said to be "moderately optimistic" that Ansu Fati will be available.

The teenage sensation has proven to be a real asset on the pitch in the past two seasons, but he has unfortunately spent most of the past year sidelined due to injury. He makes a strong impact whenever he is fit enough to play, which has unfortunately been limited to a mere fraction of the season so far.

Earlier in the season, Fati returned from a year-long absence to claim his spot as Lionel Messi's heir apparent. Donning the number 10 jersey, he showcased his talents for only a few weeks before picking up a hamstring injury in Barcelona's 3-3 draw against Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Read more Barcelona set to lose millions in revenue after Champions League draw

On Tuesday, he was seen in training while other members of the squad took time off after their most recent match, His presence at the training ground is a good sign, and the 19-year-old is believed to be determined to be available for the crucial match. If they lose and Benfica manage to secure three points over Dynamo Kyiv, the Catalans will have to settle for a ticket to the Europa League. Apart from a hit on their pride, that result will also have massive financial repercussions for the cash-strapped club.

Ahead of the Bayern clash, Barcelona will be facing Real Betis this weekend. It remains to be seen if Fati will be called up to log in some minutes before the midweek fixture in Germany.

Naturally, manager Xavi Hernandez will remain cautious when it comes to bringing the player up to speed. "He is doing very well, he has very good feelings. He has started to run, but we have to be careful. Then we will see if we can take the risk or not," he said, as quoted by Barca Blaugranes.

The former midfielder does not want to have any more injury setbacks among his players, and he is taking a conservative approach in calling back his injured stars. "The other day we did it with Ousmane, he did not score but he was close and that is appreciated. Ansu is a very important player and we cannot risk losing him again, but it will depend on the player's feelings," Xavi said over the weekend.