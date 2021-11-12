FC Barcelona is working hard to usher in a new era, but it seems that in order to move forward, they will need to keep looking back. Following the return of midfield legend Xavi Hernandez in his new role as manager, the club is now reportedly serious about inviting former right-back Dani Alves back to the Camp Nou.

The sensational comeback could reportedly happen as early as the January transfer window, with Xavi eager to make changes and reinforce his squad. While signing a forward is the top priority, Alves is being seen as a good option to fortify the defence. He is also being pegged as an experienced mentor for the likes of Sergino Dest.

According to AS, Brazilian media are claiming that a meeting will take place this week between Alves and the Barcelona board. Unlike Xavi, there is no release clause that will hamper the deal, with the player currently being a free agent. He played for Brazilian club Sao Paulo until last September, but has since expressed his desire to return to Barcelona.

Negotiations will take place, and it appears as though the player is willing to make a sacrifice on the financial side if it means playing back at the Camp Nou. He is reportedly eyeing a final World Cup appearance in 2022, and he will have a better chance of making the Seleçao while playing for the Blaugrana,

"Dani is helping our club in many ways, he has also offered his help from a sporting point of view," revealed club president Joan Laporta, hinting that Alves may also return for an administrative or management role in the future.

Indeed, after leaving the club in 2016 with 23 titles under his belt, Alves knows a thing or two about winning. Xavi himself has not spoken about his former teammate, but he said that he will rely heavily on the veteran players in the squad.