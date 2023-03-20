Tempers flared on the pitch at the Camp Nou after FC Barcelona secured a 2-1 victory over bitter rivals Real Madrid in "El Clasico" on Sunday night.

The Barcelona players were on a high after extending their lead at the top of the La Liga table to 12 points. However, an altercation put a damper in the celebrations after a brawl almost broke out after the final whistle.

As expected, the Barcelona bench spilled out onto the pitch once victory was confirmed. The players started jumping up and down and dancing while their opponents made their way towards the tunnel to lick their wounds.

However, while appearing to be on his way off the pitch, Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal was seen turning back suddenly to confront Barcelona's third-choice goalkeeper Arnau Tenas. It is unclear if the Barca B keeper said something to make Carvajal turn back, but the latter definitely squared up against the keeper.

Another Barcelona sub noticed what was happening and pushed Carvajal away from his teammate in what seemed to be an attempt to defuse the situation. However, Tenas appeared to snap and tried to charge at Carvajal.

The 21-year-old can be seen trying to get his hands on the Spain international, but a number of players and staff from both teams held him back. Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo even ended up on the ground after Tenas mowed past him as he was trying to reach the Real Madrid player.

Thibaut Courtois was also seen among those helping to keep the Barcelona player from coming to blows with his teammate. Different videos of the incident have since been shared on social media, but the words that were exchanged by the two players remain a mystery. It is unclear if either club will officially address the issue or if they will record it as a typical "El Clasico" incident wherein emotions are always running high on both sides.

VAR slammed by Ancelotti

Speaking of emotions running high, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti did not hesitate to express his frustration over a VAR ruling that disallowed a goal by Marco Asensio that would have put Los Blancos 2-1 up late in the second half.

The man from Mallorca found the back of the net and it took a long time for VAR to rule it offside after images showed Asensio moving ever so slightly offside as he anticipated the pass that led to the goal. According to Marca, Ancelotti said: "We haven't won, because there was an offside that we still have doubts about. We go back to Madrid with doubts in our minds."

Just minutes after Asensio's goal was disallowed, the momentum quickly turned and Barcelona managed to find a winning goal courtesy of Franck Kessie. He secured all three points in stoppage time, giving Barcelona the 12-point lead and a strong grip on the La Liga trophy with just 12 matches left to play.

Xavi, sobre las declaraciones de Carlo Ancelotti del fuera de juego del Real Madrid:



🗨️ "Me sorprende de Ancelotti estas declaraciones, la verdad. Sea fuera de juego o no. En este caso es un fuera de juego. No hay debate". pic.twitter.com/nnZvltpuLu — Relevo (@relevo) March 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez had a completely different opinion when it comes to the VAR ruling. As expected, he saw the offside to have been very clear and questioned why Ancelotti had any doubts about the ruling.

"Doubts about the offside? Man, it's clear. It's offside or it's not. I am surprised that Ancelotti has doubts about the disallowed goal, because it is a scientific question," he told the press after the match. Xavi also claimed that it would be "scandalous" if there are questions raised about the VAR ruling. "It is clearly offside and there is no doubt," he said.

Supporters from either side will no doubt have opposing opinions on the matter, but Barcelona has won and Real Madrid need to look ahead. It won't be long before they get a chance to exact revenge as they are scheduled to return to the Camp Nou for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash on April 5.