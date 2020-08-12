FC Barcelona has said that one of their squad members has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The name of the infected footballer is undisclosed.

The player who tested positive was one of nine reporting for the club's pre-season training. As we speak, he is asymptomatic and is currently in quarantine at his home.

The club authorities have said that he did not come in contact with any senior players who will travel to Lisbon on Thursday to play their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

Barcelona released a statement, which reads, "Following PCR tests conducted this Tuesday afternoon on the group of nine players due to begin the preseason today, one of them has tested positive for COVID-19. The player has no symptoms, is in good health and has been quarantined at his home. The club has reported the matter to the relevant sporting and health authorities. All persons who have been in contact with the player have been tracked to perform the corresponding PCR tests."

Previously this week, Valencia confirmed two COVID-19 positive cases. Atletico Madrid also reported two positive tests ahead of their Champions League final-eight encounter.

Back in March, the European competitions along with several domestic leagues across Europe and the world were halted because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Many big names had tested positive, including Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus teammate, Paulo Dybala.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, much of the valuable time has been lost. The tournament organisers were looking for the best possible way to modify the schedule and complete the competition in as little time as possible, given that the next season is about to start. As a result, both the Champions League and Europa League have adopted new formats for their round-of-eight and semi-finals.

The winner of the 2019-20 Champions League will now be decided based on a 'final eight' tournament in Lisbon. Each round will comprise of single-leg games held behind closed doors.

Barcelona will face Bayern Munich on Friday, while Atletico Madrid will play against RB Leipzig on Thursday. Barca's current form is not the best, while Bayern is in superb touch. Robert Lewandowski has scored over 50 goals this season across all tournaments for the German side. Only time can tell who will have the last laugh in the Champions league, Lewandowski or Lionel Messi.