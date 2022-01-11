FC Barcelona are delighted to learn that both Pedri and Ferran Torres have finally returned negative tests for Covid-19. That means both players have been cleared to travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where they will join the rest of the Barcelona squad who are getting ready to face Real Madrid at the semi-finals of the Supercopa de Espana on Wednesday night.

Over the weekend, both Pedri and Ferran were still positive for Covid-19, giving manager Xavi Hernandez a headache as he was choosing the members of the squad that he was bringing with him to the Middle East. Both players have been isolating following their initial positive test results. Now that they have tested negative and are free to head to Saudi Arabia, they still need to overcome another obstacle.

According to Marca, their fitness levels would need to be evaluated before it can be confirmed that they can play. Despite effectively being recovered from Covid-19, their overall health will be checked. Not only that, Pedri had been recovering from an injury and had been out of competitive action since September, making it unlikely that he will start on Wednesday.

Read more Barcelona outcast ensures forward's availability for El Clasico with ultimate sacrifice

As for Ferran, the former Manchester City forward arrived in Barcelona in late December with a foot fracture. He will need to be evaluated once more with a late medical befoe Xavi is given the green light to let him play.

Incidentally, even after testing negative, Ferran ran the risk of not being able to play for the club because Barcelona had been unable to register him with La Liga until now. Thanks to the sacrifice made by defender Samuel Umtiti, who renewed his contract with a pay cut, the club was able to free up enough room in the salary cap to register Ferran. The renewal until 2026 was announced on Monday, with the club admitting that Umtiti's new contract was the key to Ferran's registration.

Ferran could have a dream debut for the Catalan giants at El Clasico, but it will also be unlikely that he can start.