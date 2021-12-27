Ferran Torres will be confirmed as a Barcelona player on Monday, if the Spaniard passes his medical with the Catalan club. The Manchester City forward arrived from England on Sunday, with his medical scheduled for the following day.

Barcelona have reached an agreement with the reigning Premier League champions over a deal for Torres. It will see the Catalan giants pay an initial fee of £46.7 million with a further £8 million in performance and appearance related add-ons.

Xavi Hernandez was desperate to sign a top quality forward during the upcoming winter transfer window, and had made Torres his top target. Barcelona officials had visited the City Football Academy in Manchester in November to begin talks, and discuss a transfer fee suitable for both clubs in light of the Spanish outfit's ongoing financial issues.

Initially, the price was an obstacle, with City demanding over £50 million to allow Torres to leave the club. However, Barcelona were only ready to offer closer to £40 million. But the versatile forward's desire to join the Camp Nou side saw both teams remain on the negotiating table in order to reach a compromise.

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, all the paperwork between the two clubs are now complete with only the medical standing in the way. Once Torres passes his medical, which he is expected to, Barcelona will officially announce his arrival with the statement already prepared.

"Ferrán Torres day. The Spanish winger undergoes his medical today morning and then he will sign as new Barcelona player. Paperworks completed between City and Barça. Official announcement in place," Romano wrote.

Barcelona were linked with a number of other forwards like Hakim Ziyech, Dani Olmo and Raheem Sterling, who was the Catalan club's number one target in the summer. They are not expected to make any further moves to add to their forward line, at least in January.