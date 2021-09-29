Barcelona are expected to enter the race for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans if he becomes available for transfer next summer. The Belgian midfielder has attracted the interest of a number of top European clubs after impressing for the Foxes since arriving from Monaco in a club-record deal in 2019.

Tielemans played a key role in City's run to the FA Cup title last season, which saw him being linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea. The Foxes made it clear that the Belgium international was not for sale at any price this summer, but their hand could be forced in 2022 if he fails to agree a new deal.

The 24-year-old will have just one year remaining on his contract after this campaign, and Leicester are hoping he will accept their offer of a new deal. At the moment, Tielemans has revealed that he is keeping "all his options open" going into next summer, especially with the magnitude of clubs that are monitoring his position.

According to The Athletic, it's not only Barcelona that have made their intentions clear about entering the race for Tielemans next summer. Arch rivals Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on the midfielder and will compete for his signature if he continues his impressive performances during the course of the 2021-22 campaign.

Tielemans contributed nine goals and six assists in 51 appearances in all competitions, mainly playing in a deep lying midfielder role. Real are likely to view him as a direct replacement for Luka Modric , who is in the twilight of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The interest is unlikely to be just from the two La Liga giants. The top clubs in the Premier League are also almost certain to make their interest known if the Belgian fails to sign a new deal and becomes available for transfer next summer.