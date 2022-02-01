The January transfer deadline day did not disappoint as it went down to the wire with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang becoming one of the most high profile transfers as the clock wound down. Barcelona were desperate to sign a number nine, and they finally got one of their targets, and Arsenal managed to find a club that was willing to take on their ostracised former club captain.

Aubameyang had not played for Arsenal since being sidelined for a disciplinary breach in December, and it looked like the Gunners were going to be stuck with another high profile player on astronomical wages. the Gabonese forward, who returned early from the Africa Cup of Nations, had offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia, but was keen on remaining in Europe.

After Barcelona failed in their efforts to land Alvaro Morata from Juventus, they turned their attention to the Arsenal attacker. Aubameyang had arrived at the Catalan capital well before the two clubs had reached an agreement, and initially, it looked like he may have jumped the gun, as talks broke down between the two clubs.

However, Joan Laporta was keen to get the deal over the line, and it took the player agreeing to take a massive pay cut, and Arsenal agreeing to a free transfer for it to come to fruition in the final hours of transfer deadline day. The Gunners paid £56 million to sign Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund, but in terminating his current deal that had 18 months to run, they will save around £25 million in wages.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are expected to confirm Aubameyang's arrival on Tuesday morning after he passed his medical and signed the contract prior to the deadline on Monday night. He will join Adama Traore and Ferran Torres in forming a new look front line for the Catalan club, who are currently fifth in the league 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

"Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang joins Barcelona, done deal and here we go. Contract agreed and now set to be signed by Aubameyang in Barcelona headquarters. Medical successfully completed," Romano wrote.

