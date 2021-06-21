FC Barcelona has been very busy this summer, confirming four signings in the first few weeks of June alone. The latest player to be announced is Memphis Depay, whose arrival has made the club's forward line overpopulated. Departures will likely be coming shortly, as the club moves to decongest the attack and generate some funds.

Ronald Koeman now has eight players in the Barcelona attack after also signing Sergio Aguero from Manchester City earlier this month. Captain Lionel Messi is expected to renew his contract, while the club also has Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Francisco Trincao, Martin Braithwaite and Ansu Fati in the lineup.

Koeman regularly fields three players in front, meaning he has at least two players for every position plus another two left over. Any coach would want an abundance of options, but every player comes with a corresponding salary and the club does not want to keep spending on players who will be spending most of their time on the bench.

The question is, which players will Koeman decide to keep, and which ones are expected to be offloaded in the next few weeks?

Club president Joan Laporta has made it clear that he is doing everything in his power to convince Messi to stay. However, the player may decide to go somewhere else, throwing everything off-balance at the Camp Nou. His renewal has not been signed, even with just nine days left until his current deal expires.

Read more Barcelona switch transfer targets, make contact with £30m-rated player's club

Griezmann was under-utilised when he first arrived in Barcelona, but he came into his own in the late stages of the 2020-21 season. While he has been an asset to the team, the club may decide to sell him if a lucrative offer comes through. However, it is unlikely that another club will want to take on the burden of the 72 million euros that Barcelona still owes Atletico Madrid for the Frenchman.

Dembele has a contract until 2022, but he does not appear to be keen on signing a new deal. The recent arrivals may convince him to find pastures new, since no player wants to be competing with too many rivals for a starting position.

Teenage sensation Ansu Fati was seen as a part of Barcelona's future, but a knee injury kept him out of competition for a large part of the last season. He is expected to return to top form when the season starts, but he will have to live up to his potential or risk an exit when winter comes around.

Braithwaite will likely move on, especially since the arrival of Aguero leaves him with fewer chances to start. Trincao is expected to stay longer, but Barcelona will likely listen to offers if it means an opportunity to cash in.