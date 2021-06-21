Barcelona are looking to sign a left-back during the ongoing summer transfer window to provide cover for veteran Jordi Alba. They have identified a number of potential targets but one has caught the eye of the Catalan club at the ongoing European Championship.

Ronald Koeman is keen to strengthen his backline ahead of next season, especially at left back with Alba's current backup Junior Firpo expected to leave the club this summer. Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo was suggested to be the Dutch manager's first choice, but Germany's Robin Gosens has caught the Catalan club's eye in recent weeks.

The Germany international, who is a left-back, plays higher up on the left side and has impressed in the two games he has played for the national team thus far. He stood out in Germany's loss against France and then starred with a goal and an assist as Die Mannschaft trounced Portugal 4-2.

According to German publication Sport1, Barcelona have made contact with Serie A club Atalanta over a move for the versatile left sided defender. He is also said to have attracted interest from top clubs in Italy and England.

Gosens had his most prolific campaign in the Serie A last season, netting 11 goals and assisting a further six in 32 Serie A games. The German played most of his games in left-midfield as Atalanta went on to finish third in the league, just one point behind AC Milan in second and above Juventus in fourth.

The 26-year-old has made no secret of his desire to return to the Bundesliga, but there remains little opportunity at the moment to play in his homeland. Bayern Munich have Alphonso Davies while Borussia Dortmund are also yet to show any concrete interest.

Gosens, who has a contract until the summer of 2023, is in no hurry to leave the Serie A club. He made it clear that he remains focused on Germany's European campaign with any talks about his future to wait until after the tournament concludes.

"I don't necessarily have to take the next step this summer," Gosens said. "If something interesting comes up that can take me to the next level in my development, then I'll think about it."

The Italian club will be reluctant to sell one of their main players but if his value shoots up during the European campaign, they could be tempted to cash in. If any club is interested in signing Gosens they will have to meet Atlanta's current valuation of €35 million (£30.1m).