FC Barcelona may have failed to re-sign Lionel Messi this summer, but they are determined to find all the ways in which they can slash their wage bill and generate funds. With just hours left in the transfer window, it has been confirmed that the Blaugrana accepted an offer for Emerson Royal worth 25 million euros plus another five million euros in bonuses (total of 30 million euros or £25.7m) from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Brazil international had just arrived at the Camp Nou earlier this summer, after Barcelona exercised their right to bring him back from a co-ownership deal. The right-back, however, barely settled in with the Catalan giants before being shipped off to the Premier League to join the Spurs.

Arsenal had also previously offered 10m euros in a player plus cash deal that included Hector Bellerin, but Barcelona rejected that offer after making it clear throughout the summer that they do not intend to let go of any players if offers do not match their valuation.

Barcelona may be strapped for cash, but they held on to players like Antoine Griezmann instead of selling for cheap. After failing to offload their top earners, they are now happy to accept Spurs' offer for Emerson, which at least meets their valuation of the player.

Initially, the Premier League side offered only 15m euros plus Serge Aurier, but Barcelona would not budge. In a last minute move, Tottenham raised their offer and Barcelona are finally satisfied. Emerson will now be making the trip to England to complete his medical and officially sign the deal.

Nuno Espirito Santo has Emerson firmly in his plans, while Barcelona manager Ronaldo Koeman is happy to let go of the defender with his sights set on strengthening his attack. Even without Lionel Messi, Barcelona have an abundance of forwards in the roster. However, new arrival Sergio Aguero has yet to suit up due to an injury that will see him sidelined for about two more months.

Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele and teen sensation Ansu Fati are yet to return after both suffering serious injuries last season. Less than a day remains in the transfer window, and it remains to be seen if Joan Laporta will be able to pull off a last minute deal to reinforce his forward line.