FC Barcelona midfielder Gavi has suffered an ACL injury, with the Spanish teenage sensation set to undergo knee surgery.

Gavi underwent tests on Monday that confirmed a torn anterior cruciate ligament that he suffered while on international duty with Spain, Barcelona revealed in a statement on their official website.

On Sunday, the 19-year-old midfielder left the pitch in tears after landing awkwardly while jumping to control the ball during Spain's 3-1 win over Georgia in their Euro 2024 qualifying meeting.

Gavi, who was subbed off just 26 minutes after the kick-off in Valladolid, also has an associated injury to the lateral meniscus and would have surgery on his right ACL, with a further update on the injury due in "the coming days", as per Barcelona's statement.

The young midfielder has been influential in Barcelona's success over the last year or so. Since making his first team debut at the age of 17 in August 2021 against Getafe, Gavi has played 111 games for the Catalan club, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists. Gavi helped Barca to win the La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup last season.

The Spanish footballer, who is tied to a contract with Barcelona through to 2026 that includes a £876 million (€1 billion) release clause, could miss the rest of the 2023-24 season and his chances of playing at Euro 2024 and the Paris Olympics are in doubt.

Gavi has also played 27 times for Spain's senior side, recording five goals. Spain boss Luis de la Fuente described Sunday's 3-1 over Georgia in Valladolid as the "most bitter victory I have experienced in my life" because of Gavi's injury in the first half.

"This is the ugly part of football. It is a very difficult moment for Gavi, Barcelona, the national team and for me. In the dressing room, it feels like we lost. We're destroyed, Gavi's injury is serious and it's a hard moment for all of us. It was an accident and a misfortune, but Gavi was perfectly fit to play, like everyone else," added de la Fuente.

Spanish forward Ferran Torres was one of the scorers in their 3-1 win on Sunday.

Torres, who held up Gavi's shirt to celebrate his goal, said: "An important victory to end on a good note, but we leave with a bittersweet feeling. We don't know the extent of the injury but, knowing how much of a warrior Gavi is, we think it could be serious."

Spain, who had already sealed their place at next summer's European Championships, finished at the top of Group A with 21 points from eight matches. They finished four points clear at the top, with Scotland in second place.