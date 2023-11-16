Former Manchester United star David Beckham attended the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Beckham, current president and co-owner of Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, is on a three-day visit to India as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. UNICEF has partnered with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to promote equal opportunities for girls and boys in South Asia.

After a day's visit to Ahmedabad on Tuesday, he flew down to Mumbai, the location of the semi-final fixture, where he first met with legendary Sachin Tendulkar, also a UNICEF Regional Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia.

Tendulkar and Beckham then headed to the Wankhede Stadium, where the two legends walked onto the field ahead of the India vs New Zealand semi-final match. The former Real Madrid star also interacted with a few players from both the New Zealand and Indian cricket teams and posed for photos with the ODI ICC World Cup trophy.

Beckham, whose Inter Miami roped in Lionel Messi earlier this year, was seen chatting with India great Virat Kohli at the boundary before the start of the match. A video went viral on social media showing Kohli playing football with Beckham.

Virat Kohli playing football with David Beckham at Wankhede. [Beckham Instagram story] pic.twitter.com/gid0TcKP5V — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 15, 2023

"I have come to India for the first time at the right time. I have been here for Diwali, I have been here for New Year, and now I am here for my first game at the World Cup. It's very special," said Beckham in an interview.

"I love coming to great stadiums and great atmospheres. Obviously, this is one of the best. Before the match even started, you walk out here and you feel there's something special at this stadium. I felt that before the match started. I feel very humbled and very lucky to be here," the 48-year-old former footballer added.

Beckham retired from professional football in May 2013 after a 20-year career, during which he won 19 major trophies. Beyond his sporting career, the Englishman is also known for his global celebrity status, fashion endeavours and philanthropic work.

India denied New Zealand a third consecutive Cricket World Cup final as they clinched a 70-run win in the semi-final on Wednesday at Wankhede Stadium. The match also saw Kohli script history as he became the first-ever player to score 50 ODI centuries, surpassing Tendulkar's world record of 49 hundreds in the 50-over format.

The second semi-final of World Cup 2023 is between Australia and South Africa on Thursday and the winner will take on India on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.