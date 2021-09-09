FC Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman will be working with a deflated roster when La Liga Santander and UEFA Champions League action returns next week. Apart form losing a handful of players due to last minute exit deals, a number of injuries have also hit the squad. The latest blow is on Sergino Dest, who suffered a sprained right ankle during the international break.

Dest was part of the United States national team side that went up against Canada on September 5. Barcelona were immediately made aware of the injury, but the club's medical team was not able to make its own assessment until the player returned on Wednesday.

The club then released an official statement saying, "It's a low-grade injury, but his availability will only be determined by how it evolves."

While the injury does not appear to be serious, Dest will likely be unavailable for Barcelona's upcoming match against FC Bayern Munich in the Champions League Group Stage on Tuesday, September 14. Luckily for Koeman, the Balaugrana's La Liga fixture against Sevilla has been postponed. It was originally set to take place on September 11, but it was rescheduled due to the late arrival of returning South American players.

Apart from Dest, captain Gerard Pique is also out with an injury. He may have to explain himself after he was spotted going surfing with his wife Shakira and their kids over the weekend, instead of being careful about possibly aggravating his calf injury.

New signing Sergio Aguero has yet to make his debut for the club after picking up an injury in the pre-season. Both he and Ousmane Dembele are not expected to return until October. Meanwhile, Samuel Umtiti and Ansu Fati are only just in the process of rejoining the club after lengthy injuries of their own.

The latest injury blow leaves Koeman with even fewer options for his starting lineup, and it remains to be seen how creative he will be.