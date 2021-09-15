Barcelona are continuing to monitor the centre-back situation within the club and are keen to make an addition next summer. The Catalan club remain keen to sign Cristian Romero despite losing the defender to Tottenham Hotspur when he moved from Atalanta to the north London club this summer.

The La Liga giants signed Eric Garcia on a free transfer from Manchester City, and currently have Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet as the other options at centre-back. Despite that, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is keen to strengthen further next summer, especially with uncertainty surrounding Pique's future.

The Spain international indicated recently that he could call time on his football career at the end of the current campaign, which will leave the Camp Nou outfit short at center-back. It will be big shoes to fill, as Pique leads the team not only on the pitch but also off it.

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Barcelona are still very interested in signing Romero after losing out to Spurs this summer. Apart from the Argentina international, the La Liga outfit also have a number of other targets on the wanted list.

Barcelona's dire financial situation prevented them from spending money to make signings. Koeman had to settle for free transfers and loan deals to fill the void left by the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Romero moved to the Premier League in a £42 million move from the Serie A club, but Barcelona are ready to make a move if he continues performing at the same level in England. It is unlikely the Argentine defender will quit Spurs after just one season, but the Catalans do have a number of other players on their shortlist.

Sven Botman, Aymeric Laporte, Matthijs De Ligt and Mohammed Salisú are the quartet Barcelona are likely to target next summer. The former two in the aforementioned list were also linked with moves to the Camp Nou, but again the price proved to be a problem for the cash strapped La Liga giants.