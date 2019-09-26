Football fans from around the world keep waiting for the blockbuster clash between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona. This season's first El Classico will be held at Camp Nou on 26th October, Saturday. Real Madrid CF will travel to Barcelona to face the home team in a match that will kick off at 13:00.

Although several publications have announced the time set for this season's first El Classico, La Liga authorities are yet to officially confirm the final schedule of the match.

Right after the match schedule was disclosed, many fans criticised the schedule. Local fans are not happy with the odd timing of the most awaited La Liga game of the season. In contrast, fans in Asia are rejoicing. If the announcements are true, fans in the Far East will be able to watch the match during the early evening primetime hours.

This is not the first instance that such a high voltage match has been scheduled for a Saturday afternoon lunchtime spot. During the 2017-18 season, Santiago Bernabeu hosted the El Clasico on December 23rd at 13:00. The home side was thrashed 3-0 by the Blaugranas. That day, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Aleix Vidal scored one each to help the visitors leave Madrid with three points.

In their last home game against Real Madrid in October 27th of 2018, FC Barcelona again humiliated the visitors. The scoreline read 5-1 in favour of the Blaugrana, as Suarez scored a brilliant hat-trick. Phillipe Coutinho scored the opener in the 11th minute, while Arturo Vidal scored the last one. For Madrid, it was Marcelo's lone goal in the 50th minute that helped Los Blancos avoid a clean sheet. Julen Lopetegui was sacked shortly after. This season, all eyes will be on Zinedine Zidane, after he resumed coaching duties at the Bernabeu earlier this year.

So far, both the Spanish giants aren't in their best form. Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left the Madrid camp for Turin, the team seems to have lost its golden touch. Barca's start to the season hasn't been up to par with the fan's expectations either.

Real Madrid is currently sitting at the top of the La Liga table, with 14 points to their name. In contrast, Barcelona is 4 points behind and is currently occupying the 5th spot.