Ansu Fati made his presence felt as he made his first senior start for FC Barcelona on Saturday. In the La Liga match against Valencia FC, the 16-year-old announced his arrival with a scorching goal just 2 minutes into the game. Despite the continued absence of Lionel Messi, the youngster proved that he and his teammates are ready to step up.

Fati and Frenkie De Jong linked up flawlessly and each scored a goal with the other's assist. Fati drew first blood in the 2nd minute thanks to an assist from De Jong. Five minutes later, the tables were turned and it was the Dutchman who found the back of the net. Barcelona was up 2-0 within the first seven minutes of the match. According to a report by the BBC, Fati also became Barcelona's youngest-ever goal scorer last month when he came off the bench against Osasuna.

Valencia pulled one back before the half but Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez added their names to the tally in the 51st and 61st minute respectively. Suarez put the final nail on Valencia's coffin when he completed a brace in the 81st minute. Maxi Gomez scored a consolation goal for Valencia in stoppage time, but it was too little too late.

Looking at the scoreline of 5-2, one would have expected Messi's name on the scoreboard. On the contrary, the Argentine superstar had to enjoy the match in the stands. He had already been training on a specialised personal program in the past week, but Ernesto Valverde is clearly serious when he said that they will let him take his time during recovery. Messi had already been out for several months due to a knock he picked up during Argentina's Copa America campaign.

With Messi failing to even play off the bench against Valencia, it appears that he will likely miss Barcelona's UEFA Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. Even though it is still early in the season, each match he misses is becoming more crucial. Speculations are now arising about the real severity of his injury.

Meanwhile, La Masia graduate Ansu Fati is making the most out of the opportunity that's been given to him. With Suarez, Messi and Ousmane Dembele having been sidelined, he was given the chance to play and even start for the first team. Are these signs of a changing of the guard at Barcelona? Only time will tell.