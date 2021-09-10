Joan Laporta is hoping to conclude talks over new deals for Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto in the coming months. The Barcelona president wants to secure the future of the club's key players before the end of the current campaign, which will also help protect their value going into next summer's transfer window.

Dembele's current contract expires in 2022 and Barcelona have absolutely no intention of letting him leave on a free transfer after spending upwards of £100 million to sign him from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. The club are eager to extend his deal and are expected to offer the France international a new long-term contract.

Laporta confirmed that Barcelona sporting director Matheu Alemany has set up a meeting with the 24-year-old World Cup winner's agent to negotiate a new deal. The Catalan club's president also praised Dembele, who is curently out injured, and made it clear that he is highly regarded within the club and the hope is that he can finally realise his full potential without any injury disruptions.

"The relationship with Ousmane is very good, he feels loved and we want him to stay," Laporta said, as quoted on Sport. "He's told me that he's really looking forward to playing again and wearing Barcelona's shirt. With everyone's work, we'll get this player, who has a lot of quality, back playing and playing consistently."

"Hopefully the bad moments won't be back. There's a plan at the club for Ousmane to show his talent and quality," the Catalan club's chief added.

Roberto, on the other hand, is closer than Dembele to agreeing a new deal. Laporta confirmed that a contract extension has been agreed with the midfielder and his representatives. The 29-year-old's deal also expires next summer and Barcelona want to protect his value by offering him a new deal with a reduced salary.

The Spain international was linked with a move away from the Camp Nou this summer, but it failed to materialise despite interest from the likes of Inter Milan and AS Roma. He has now agreed to sign a new deal after having played a part in all three of Barcelona's matches this campaign.

"With Sergi Roberto it's all coming along well, it's agreed, and just needs to be signed. In principle it's done. They just have to sign the final documents. The same as the other captains, Sergi has made a gesture to support the club," Laporta said, also quoted on Sport.