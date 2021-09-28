Barcelona's financial struggles may have limited their ability to sign the biggest players around Europe this summer, but that has not stopped the Catalan club from scouring the European markets for the best young talent.

The La Liga giants have made a number of additions to the Barcelona B squad over the summer, with one or two players even impressing with the senior team. Yusuf Demir was signed for the junior team, but has impressed Ronald Koeman, and is now being given opportunities to train with the senior team.

Barcelona have also signed Emre Demir from Kayerispor and they are now on the trail of young Swedish footballer Williot Swedberg. The 17-year-old plays for Hammarby in the Allsvenskan in Sweden.

According to Spanish media outlet Sport, Barcelona have watched the young prospect on more than one occasion with a view to taking him to the Catalan capital sooner rather than later. Swedberg is aware of the interest from the La Liga outfit and welcomed a move to Barcelona in the future.

"Barcelona isn't just any club," Swedberg, a midfielder by trade, said. "I wouldn't say no to Barcelona, ​​even though Valencia are my favorite team in Spain. But I'm not at that level yet."

Swedberg's emergence with the Hammarby first team has not gone unnoticed, with several other top clubs said to be monitoring the midfielder's progress. The 17-year-old's father, Hasse Eskilsson, revealed that his son speaks Spanish and that joining Barcelona will be special, but he does not expect anything to happen for the moment.

"It's flattering if that's the case, Barça aren't any old club. Williot has lived in Spain and speaks Spanish, so it would be very special. But I don't think he's thinking about that now, he's here and focusing on doing things correctly."