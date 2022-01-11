Barcelona are not only looking to strengthen their men's team, they are also looking at signing the best for their women's team. The reigning Women's Champions League winners are looking for a top quality forward, and have settled on Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema.

At 25-years-old, the Netherlands international is among the most prolific forwards in the world, and has already broken a number of records with her goal-scoring exploits. She is the top scorer for the Dutch women's national team with 85 goals in 104 appearances, while she also leads the Women's Super League charts in England with 64 goals in just 73 appearances.

Miedema, who joined Arsenal in 2017 from Bayern Munich, is out of contract this summer, and is certain to be among the most coveted women's players in the world. The Dutch forward has thus far failed to agree an extension with the Gunners, who are hoping they can keep their top scorer in north London beyond this summer.

According to the Telegraph, Miedema is open to extending her stay with the Gunners, but is keen for the club to show that it can match her ambitions, which is to win the Champions League. The striker will not be short of suitors should she decide to leave the Women's Super League club with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain keen to sign her.

Miedema's agent Leoni Blokhuis confirmed in December that there were a number of top clubs interested in her client, but refused to name check any club in particular. Barcelona are looking for a forward with Jenni Hermoso and Asisat Oshoala both out of contract in the summer.

"Various clubs are interested in Miedema for next season," her agent Blokhuis said in December, as quoted by Sport. "I won't say who, but they're not small teams."

Miedema has been instrumental in helping Arsenal win the WSL title in 2019, and is again playing a key role to push for the title this season with the Gunners currently on top of the table four points ahead of Chelsea, who have a game in hand. The north Londoners are also in the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League and will take on Miedema admirers PSG.