Barcelona want to sign Red Bull Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi next summer, but will have to contend with some other top clubs from around Europe. The Catalan club have identified the 19-year-old as an ideal candidate to strengthen their forward line going forward.

The young Germany international has attracted the interest of a number of clubs across Europe after making a blistering start to his 2021-22 campaign. Adeyemi has scored six goals in as many Austrian Bundesliga games this season, while his overall tally is seven in nine games in all competitions.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona are keen on bringing him to the Camp Nou next summer and have identified him as a priority target. Ronald Koeman wanted to sign him this summer, but the Catalan club's financial troubles did not allow the manager to splash the cash and sign the young marksman.

Patson Daka's move from Salzburg to Leicester City this summer opened the door for Adeyemi to play a more prominent role in the first-team this season. He has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and made sure to show onlookers that he is worth much more than the €3 million the club paid to sign him three years ago.

The Salzburg attacker has not only excelled at club level this summer, but also impressed when given a chance to make his full debut for the German national team during this month's World Cup qualifiers. The striker scored after coming on as a substitute in Germany's 6-0 win over Armenia and was praised by manager Hansi Flick for his composure in front of goal.

Barcelona are not the only club pursuing his signature with the report claiming that German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Premier League big guns Liverpool are also monitoring his situation in Austria. If the forward continues his fine run of form, there is expected to be a big scramble for his signature next summer with many more clubs expected to enter the race.