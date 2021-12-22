Barcelona and Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Bayern Munich's ongoing talks with Kingsley Coman. The Spanish giants will be ready to make a move if the French winger fails to agree a new deal before the end of the current campaign.

Coman's current contract with the Bavarian club expires at the end of the 2022-23 season, and they are keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal. The Bundesliga club and the forward's agents have been in talks, but there remains quite a margin between the two parties' demands in terms of the wages on offer.

Bayern are hoping to reach an agreement before the end of the season. If not, they could look to sell him as they have no intention of letting Coman walk on a free transfer when his contract expires in June 2023. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona and Real are monitoring the situation and are ready to make a move to take him to Spain next summer, if he becomes available.

Xavi Hernandez has made no secret of his desire to sign wide forwards to compliment his preferred playing style, and is already targeting a move for Manchester City winger Ferran Torres in January. Coman could also be looked at as an ideal replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who could leave Barcelona on a free transfer next summer after rejecting their offer of a new deal.

Bayern, however, are not ready to give up on tying Coman down to a new deal and are expected to renew talks with the player's father in the coming weeks. The Bayern star is said to have demanded around €20 million, while the German giants are only willing to sanction a contract worth €15 million.

It is unclear if they can reach a compromise, but both sides seem inclined to continue talks in order to find a solution. Coman was recently asked about his future, and the France international left the door open to a potential move by suggesting that the ball was in Bayern's court at the moment.

"I would like to finish the season and show my best level. We will see what happens in the future. We have spoken with the club and we will see if there are any news. I have always had the intention of playing for a great club and Bayern is one of the the greatest," Coman said.

Apart from Barcelona and Real, Premier League giant Manchester United are also interested in signing the French wide attacker. They will be able to match the wage offer made by Bayern and other interested clubs, and will be able to trump their rivals if necessary.