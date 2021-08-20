Barcelona are currently fully focused on getting players out of the club in order to slash their inflated wage bill. However, the club are also aware that they will need to strengthen to challenge the likes of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid for the La Liga title.

The Catalan club have made enquiries for Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri, with a view to signing him on a season-long loan. Ronald Koeman remains keen to sign a deep lying midfielder after missing out on Georginio Wijnaldum earlier in the summer. Moreover, the manager also does not have Ilaix Moriba, who filled in last season owing to to his contract standoff with the club.

According to Spanish publication AS, Barcelona's request for Arambarri came directly through the club's technical secretary Ramon Planes, who signed the player during his tenure with Getafe. The player has also been linked with a move to Valencia, who are helmed by his former coach, José Bordalás.

The Uruguayan midfielder remains a wanted man at Manchester United, and Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs on his situation at Getafe. The latter had earmarked him as a potential replacement for Saul Niguez, who was linked with a move to Barcelona earlier in the summer.

However, Getafe president Ángel Torres has made it clear that he has no intention of negotiating a deal for Arambarri this summer. The only way any interested club can sign him is by triggering his €25 million (£21.8m) release clause.

Barcelona are unlikely to stump up €25 million to sign Arambarri, with the club only looking at a possible loan deal at the moment. The Catalan giants are certain to have to trim their first-team squad to have any chance of accommodating Arambarri.

Miralem Pjanic has been linked with a move to Juventus, but the deal is stalling owing to the Italian club's financial struggles. They are also looking to move on players to make room for the Bosnian midfielder, who could in turn make way for Arambarri to join Barcelona if they can strike a deal with Getafe.