Barcelona will demand at least €15 million (£12.8m) upfront to part with Ilaix Moriba this summer even if the midfielder refuses to accept the club's offer to extend his current deal that expires in 2022. The Catalan club are ready to keep him in the stands for a year rather than cash in on a cut price offer.

The Barcelona management and Moriba's representatives have held talks over a new deal for a number of weeks but have failed to make a breakthrough. The club are blaming the midfielder's team for demanding way beyond the club's means and are not willing to improve their offer.

At the moment, according to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona do not expect to reach an agreement. They are ready to keep the player in the stands for the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign unless they get an offer that matches their valuation.

They want to make Moriba an example for any other young player that is looking to force a way out of the club. Barcelona are not expecting any club to meet their valuation of the player in the final weeks of the transfer window.

The Camp Nou outfit have already rejected a €5 million offer from a German Bundesliga club thought to be Red Bull Leipzig. They are looking for at least €15 million upfront with a minimum of €5 million in addons.

Premier League giants Manchester City and Chelsea have also been monitoring the situation and are willing to pay Moriba double the wages Barcelona are currently offering. However, the two clubs are likely to be looking at signing him on a free transfer next summer as they are yet to make a formal approach during this window.

Barcelona are clear that Moriba, who made 18 first-team appearances last season, will not play should he fail to agree a new contract in the coming weeks. He will be allowed to train separately, but will not be involved with the first-team or even the Barcelona B team during the 2021-22 campaign.