Aaron Ramsey's €7 million salary stands in the way of Barcelona completing a deal that will send Miralem Pjanic to Juventus this summer. The Catalan club are keen to get the midfielder off the wage bill and have been in talks with Juventus for a number of weeks.

Initially, it looked like the deal was near its conclusion after Pjanic's agent set a meeting with Juventus. The Bosnian midfielder is keen to return to his former club, while Massimiliano Allegri is also open to a reunion as he looks to bolster his midfield.

The Serie A outfit recently completed the signing of midfielder Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo, but are still keen to sign Pjanic this transfer window. However, according to Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, their inability to find Ramsey a new home has put the move on standby for the last couple of weeks.

The Welshman, who arrived from Arsenal on a free transfer in 2019, has struggled to make an impact consistently due to injury issues and being played out of his favourite position. Allegri recently praised Ramsey's contribution in pre-season, but the club are still looking to offload him if a suitable offer arrives.

Juventus are willing to let the former Gunners midfielder leave for a minimal fee, but no club has thus far made a concrete proposal. The lack of interest is mainly because of the wages the Wales international earns. He is the fourth highest earner at the Turin club commanding €7 million a season.

The Old Lady will continue their pursuit of Pjanic until the final day of the summer transfer window, but without Ramsey finding a new home, they are unlikely to be able to afford the Bosnia international. The Welshman continues to be part of Allegri's plans for as long he remains with Juventus, especially since it was the Italian that signed him in 2019 before departing that very same summer.