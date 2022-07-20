Football Club Barcelona has been unstoppable in this summer's transfer market. Despite the financial problems, the Catalan club has thus far landed all of Xavi Hernandez's top targets including stealing Raphinha from under Chelsea's nose.

The Blues are now plotting revenge as they close in on a deal for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde. The France international remains high on Barcelona's wanted list, but they are struggling to meet the Andalusian club's demands.

Sevilla is open to letting Kounde leave, with the player keen to embark on a new challenge. The Spanish club wants interested suitors meet their €60 million valuation to have any chance of landing the highly-rated French defender.

According to the CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are now close to agreeing a fee with Sevilla after their initial offer was rejected. The Blues are ready to meet the La Liga outfit's valuation after having already agreed personal terms with Kounde over a move to Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona is expected to enter the race in the coming days, but the Catalan club is struggling to come up with the funds after splurging on Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. Xavi wants Kounde as a priority, and the club could offer one or two players to drive the price down.

"Chelsea are confident of agreeing a fee with Sevilla for around €60 million and working fast. Barca yet to bid but are expected to imminently. Still an open race. Sevilla do want a straight-cash deal, though, with Chelsea's tactic to get an agreement quickly," Jacobs wrote.

After Raheem Sterling's arrival, Thomas Tuchel confirmed that the west London club's focus will be on strengthening the defence. Chelsea lost centre-backs Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers this summer, leaving a major void in the heart of the Blues' back line.

Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly arrived in a €38 million deal to bolster the back line, but Tuchel is keen to bring in at least two more defensive signings before the end of the transfer window. Kounde remains a top target, with Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe and Red Bull Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol also on the club's radar.