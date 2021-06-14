Barcelona president Joan Laporta is looking to bring in some big name signings this summer. The Catalan club's chief is focusing on signing a defender after reinforcing the forward line by signing Sergio Aguero on a free transfer earlier in the month.

The La Liga giants are keen to strengthen their defence going into next season. According to French publication Le10 Sport, the Barcelona president has made Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt his top target this summer.

Barcelona were on the Dutch defender's trail when he left Ajax in 2019 but lost out to Juventus. The Spanish club instead signed his compatriot and former Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong, and Laporta now wants to reunite the duo at Camp Nou.

The Catalans are aware that it will be difficult to prise De Ligt away from Juventus. There is talk of a potential player-plus-cash deal with Barcelona wingers Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele being used as makeweights in the deal.

However, Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, has quickly moved to end any speculation about De Ligt leaving the Serie A club. The defender is said to be an integral part of newly appointed manager Massimiliano Allegri's plans next season.

The Italian manager views the Dutchman as one of the three main pillars of his defence alongside Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. Allegri has told Juventus to ensure the latter is given a new deal with the 36-year-old entering the final two weeks of his contract with Juventus.

Meanwhile, according to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona have identified other options if they cannot get their priority targets. Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte is also said to be on their wanted list with the player also keen to make the switch.

The publication claims that the defender, who is currently with Spain preparing for the European Championships, is putting pressure on his employers to ensure the deal goes through. He is aware of the financial situation of the clubs around the world, but is hoping a player exchange can be involved to help take him to the Catalan capital.