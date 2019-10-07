The defending La Liga champions, FC Barcelona, won against Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou in an impressive manner. Although the Blaugrana scored 4 convincing goals in exchange for none by Sevilla, Barca coach Ernesto Valverde will certainly stay anxious for the next couple of days.

Barcelona's poor defence was exposed at the Camp Nou. However, Sevilla wasn't as lucky as the home team. Right from the first minute of the game, Sevilla was on attack mode. Until the 26th minute, it was all about Sevilla's ruthless run through the opponent's half. The visitors attempted multiple world-class shots at goal but never connected the ball with the net. It was evident that the visitors had arrived at Camp Nou after spending some considerable time doing their homework.

Barca fans at Camp Nou felt the heat, as the situation became even more tense when the Sevilla forwards haunted the Blaurana goalkeeper throughout the first quarter of the match. Marc Andre-ter Stegen was left alone between the goal posts with minimum defenders present to restrict the ball from approaching him. Throughout the match, Sevilla created multiple chances, but couldn't convert them into results. However, the visitors' confidence was halted, thanks to Luis Suarez' absolute blinder in the 27th minute.

Arturo Vidal showed his class as he extended the lead for the home team in the 32nd minute. Soon, Ousmane Dembele scored the third goal for the defending Spanish champions.

The start of the second half was also dominated by Sevilla attackers. Similar to the first half, Sevilla was aggressive, but the 0-3 deficit was too much.

The most awaited moment of the season came in the 78th minute. Lionel Messi shot a magnificent free-kick from outside of Sevilla's box. His shot curled the ball through the air and into the net. After having been sidelined due to injury for the past several months, the Camp Nou yet again felt Messi's magical presence on the ground.

At the end of the match, Barcelona now stands at number 2 on the La Liga table with 16 points. They are now behind Real Madrid CF. Los Blancos have 18 points to their name. Both teams have played 8 matches each.