A barrel containing human remains was discovered in Nevada's Lake Mead on Sunday amid a devastating drought being experienced by the region this year.

Las Vegas authorities claim that the remains were likely of a man who had been shot dead. The barrel was found partially buried in mud in the lake.

"We believe this is a homicide as a result of a gunshot wound. Detectives believe the victim was killed some time in the mid-'70s to early '80s, based on clothing and footwear the victim was found with," according to an official statement.

With the lake level dropping at Lake Mead, bodies are showing up....this could get interesting....🤔 pic.twitter.com/Yw02aWgrBJ — Troy Warren (@chvyrod) May 2, 2022

The barrel was discovered by Shawna Hollister and her husband when they were docking their boat at Hemenway Harbour, on the lake's southwestern coast. "I was shocked; I didn't believe it. You could clearly tell it was a body," said Hollister. She added that the legs of the victim were separate from the rest of the body.

Meanwhile, forensic experts are working on establishing the victim's identity. According to a report in the LA Times, the "body was fully intact." It is said that the lake was much deeper than it is now and has only depleted over the years due to a rise in temperatures.

The authorities believe that they are likely to find more human remains as the water levels drop further. This is not the first time that human remains have been discovered from the lake, homicide victims are often recovered from Lake Mead.

The lake's water levels have dropped to a historical low. According to Southern Nevada Water Authority, "the Colorado River Basin is experiencing the worst drought in recorded history."

"Since 2000, snowfall and runoff into the basin have been well below normal. These conditions have resulted in significant water level declines at major system reservoirs, including Lake Mead and Lake Powell," it added.