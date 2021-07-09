Barron Trump, the only child of Melania and Donald Trump, has had an impressive growth spurt since the last time he was seen in public. The former United States first son, who celebrated his 15th birthday in March this year, has already passed the height of both of his parents.

In pictures obtained by DailyMail.com, Barron was seen towering over his mother as they stepped out of their Trump Tower residence in New York. He was carrying Melania's vintage limited edition orange Louis Vuitton x Richard Prince bag, while she toted an $11,000 black Hermes Birkin.

The teenager was wearing a plain black t-shirt tucked neatly into his navy blue jeans, while his brunette hair was all over the place, much different from the neat style he used to sport during his time in the White House. Melania, meanwhile, was wearing a black button-down shirt with white pants that she paired with $645 Christian Louboutin pointy-toe flats. The mother-and-son duo was flanked by several security guards as they stepped out of the building.

Barron's appearance comes just weeks after his father told the crowd at the North Carolina GOP convention that the teen is now 6-feet-7 inches tall, which means that he has become the tallest member of the Trump clan. He had grown taller than his father at just the age of 13, as seen in pictures of the duo clicked in January last year. The former POTUS is reportedly around 6-feet-2-inches, while his wife is also impressively tall at 5-feet-11-inches, according to International Business Times.

Eris was believed to be the tallest of the Trump children at 6-feet-5in. but the spot has now been taken by his youngest half-sibling. The eldest Trump child, Donald Jr. is 6-foot-1, Ivanka is 5-foot-11, while Tiffany is 5-foot-8.

The Trump family arrived in New York earlier this week. The former President was spotted alone when he greeted supporters outside his Fifth Avenue residence on Sunday, but his wife was also pictured coming out of the building two days later. Melania's latest outing confirmed that their son Barron has also accompanied them on the trip.