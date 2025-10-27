Cody 'Beef' Franke, a rising star in golf media and a beloved contributor to Barstool Sports, has died at the age of 31 following a sudden medical emergency while attending a wedding in the Dominican Republic. The news was confirmed by Barstool Sports and widely mourned across the sports and media communities.

A Sudden Loss During a Joyful Occasion

Franke's death occurred over the weekend while he was in the Dominican Republic for a friend's wedding. Dan 'Big Cat' Katz, one of Franke's Barstool colleagues, announced the news during a Monday broadcast, describing the loss as 'devastating' and 'really tragic.' No further details about the medical emergency have been released publicly.

Barstool Sports issued a heartfelt statement: 'Barstool lost a member of our family this weekend. Just tragic news. You will never find a nicer, more genuine person than Beef. It's hard to even process it right now.'

From PGA Pro to Barstool Favorite

Before joining Barstool, Franke was a PGA of America professional and served as head pro at Thornberry Creek in Wisconsin. His transition to media came after receiving an unexpected email from Barstool founder Dave Portnoy earlier this year. Franke initially thought the message was fake, but it led to a full-time role as the lead golf pro for Barstool's Fore Play podcast.

His content—ranging from golf tips to one-club challenges—quickly made him a fan favorite. His approachable style and deep love for the game resonated with both seasoned golfers and casual fans.

Tributes Pour In

The outpouring of grief was immediate. Barstool's golf account shared a tribute emphasizing Franke's selflessness and deep passion for the sport, noting that he spent much of his life helping others improve and enjoy the game. His infectious personality and love for golf were felt by everyone who met him.

'Watching golf bring people happiness brought him happiness,' the statement read. 'That infectious personality was felt by everyone who met him.'

Franke's signature gesture—removing his hat every time he met someone—was remembered fondly by colleagues. 'If Beef meets 1,000 people, he's taking his hat off 1,000 times,' wrote Barstool's Frankie Borrelli. 'The epitome of class.'

A Legacy of Kindness and Joy

Franke's impact extended beyond golf instruction. He was widely regarded as one of the kindest and most respectful figures in the Barstool community. 'We'll all be removing our hats for Cody today and every day,' Barstool's statement concluded. 'Rest in peace to the classiest man we knew.

Dave Portnoy added on X, 'Just another cruel reminder that tomorrow is never promised and to live each day to its fullest.'

Franke is survived by his family, friends, and a devoted community of fans and colleagues who will remember him not just for his golf knowledge but for his warmth, humility, and unwavering kindness.