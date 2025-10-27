The Las Vegas Raiders are in mourning following the death of Carol Davis, the beloved matriarch and long-time co-owner of the franchise, at the age of 93. The team confirmed her passing in a heartfelt statement on Sunday, October 26, describing her as 'the soul of the organisation' and a pillar of strength behind the Raiders' six-decade legacy.

Widow of legendary owner Al Davis, Carol remained a constant presence through the franchise's dramatic rise from its Oakland roots to its gleaming Las Vegas home. Her quiet influence and unwavering devotion helped shape the Raiders' identity across generations.

'For more than 60 years, Carol Davis provided unbridled support and unparalleled guidance to the Davis family and the Raiders organisation,' the team's statement read.

Her son, Mark Davis, now the team's principal owner, honoured his mother's memory during the Raiders' most recent home game at Allegiant Stadium. In an emotional tribute, he lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch — a symbol of the family's enduring spirit and the franchise's motto to 'Just Win, Baby.'

News of her death sparked an outpouring of tributes across the NFL community. Fans, players, and rival teams alike hailed Carol as a pioneer who carried the torch — both literally and figuratively — for one of football's most storied dynasties.

For the Silver and Black faithful, Carol Davis will forever remain the quiet heartbeat of a team built on loyalty, resilience, and legacy.

Cause of Death Remains a Mystery

Although the Raiders confirmed Carol's death, no details surrounding the cause have been made public. The lack of disclosure has led to speculation among fans online, though official sources have refrained from commenting further.

Reports from multiple outlets confirm that the family has chosen to keep medical details private.

Her passing, while not unexpected due to her age, has nevertheless prompted emotional responses from fans and players. Many have expressed appreciation for her quiet influence behind one of the NFL's most storied franchises.

Carol Davis Net Worth and Fortune Left Behind

Carol Davis leaves behind a significant family fortune tied to the Raiders and other sports investments. The Davis family's estimated net worth exceeds $2 billion, primarily stemming from their majority ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders and a stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

According to Forbes, Mark Davis's personal net worth is estimated at around $2.5 billion, making him one of the wealthiest owners in the NFL.

The Raiders' move to Las Vegas in 2020 greatly increased the team's valuation, with Forbes now listing the franchise at more than $6 billion.

Who Was Carol Davis?

Born Carol Sagal on 16 January 1932 (other sources say it is between 1930 and 1932), she married Al Davis in 1954, beginning a partnership that would define one of the most iconic legacies in American football.

She stood beside her husband throughout his rise from head coach to general manager and eventually owner of the Raiders. Her influence stretched across decades of change, from the team's early years in Oakland to its moves to Los Angeles and later Las Vegas.

Known affectionately by fans as the 'First Lady of Raider Nation', Carol became a symbol of loyalty and strength within the organisation.

Despite rarely appearing publicly, she represented the family at key moments, including presenting former coach Tom Flores at his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in 2021.

Legacy of the Davis Family and Raiders Ownership

The Davis family's connection to the Raiders spans more than six decades. After Al Davis's death in 2011, Carol retained a significant stake in the team while her son Mark assumed operational control. Together, they ensured continuity of leadership as the Raiders transitioned into their Las Vegas era.

Carol's presence was especially felt when she lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch during the Raiders' first home game at Allegiant Stadium in 2020. The gesture underscored her family's legacy as one of the few remaining dynastic owners in professional sports.

Her passing marks the end of a direct link to the franchise's founding generation, closing a chapter in Raiders history that began in the early 1960s.