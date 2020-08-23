Warner Bros. unveiled the first look from Matt Reeves' most anticipated movie, "The Batman," which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. The first teaser trailer was unveiled at the DC FanDome virtual convention on Saturday.

Matt Reeves had mentioned that only around 25 percent of the film had been shot so far. But, the teaser trailer is enough to give fans a sense of the film's style and tone. The images from "The Batman" show a very unlit, dark noir take on the Dark Knight. In short, the first look is dark. The movie also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.

Crime is running rampant, and some nefarious force is trying to get to Batman in Gotham City. The story takes place about two years into the fictional character Bruce Wayne's career as Batman. At this time he is still a masked vigilante. Reeves made it clear that Batman isn't Batman yet, and there are people "who are afraid of him, quite frankly."

If you're excited about these, wait till you see what we have for you in #TheBatman panel at #DCFanDome starting at 5:30 PST. pic.twitter.com/hzSm4zV7i0 — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) August 22, 2020

The trailer also introduces characters including Jeffrey Wright's James Gordon and Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman and Andy Serkis' Alfred can also be heard in the background.

Reeves said that many of these characters are still coming into themselves; like Selina Kyle is not Catwoman yet. And, both The Riddler and The Penguin are also early into their own criminal careers.

"The Batman" is set in a universe of its own, separate from the "Justice League". Reeves has plans to expand the universe through other films and television shows.

Since the Batsuit is "something he made himself" it isn't as high tech as in future versions. Robert Pattinson questioned former Batman Christian Bale over what should be included in the suit and he told him "just make sure you can relieve yourself."

"I am very anxious to get back to work to film this massive character," Pattinson said. His Bruce Wayne is a little more unkempt, a little more goth.

"Without being an origin story for him, it's something that touches upon his origins," Reeves said.

"The Batman" will open in theaters Oct. 1, 2021. The movie stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.