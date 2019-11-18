Following the explosive reveals of episode 7, fans can't wait for "Batwoman" episode 8. The next chapter of the series features a long-anticipated showdown between the two sisters Kate and Alice Kane. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming segment.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Batwoman" episode 8. Steer away immediately if you don't wish to learn more about it.]

In the last episode, we saw Kate and Sophie settle their issues finally after Sophie confesses that Jacob forced her to end their relationship.

"Batwoman" episode 8 is titled "A Mad Tea-Party" and it happens to be the last episode before the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover that brings Arrowverse together.

According to the official synopsis, the show continues to delve deeper into the sister rivalry and enmity. Meanwhile, Mouse and Alice come up with what is described as "their most evil plan yet."

The show introduced Kate and Alice's troubled dynamics at the start of the season. What's coming next was long anticipated and it will reach a critical point in the next episode, that will be nothing less than gripping.

By the look of the promo, it is certain the action-packed episode will also feature some dramatic moments as the conflict in the Kane family reaches its boiling point.

"I have dreamt of revenge for 11 years," frantic Alice says in the trailer.

With Jacob in her clutches, will Alice succeed in her plan to take revenge against the Kane family? Time is running out Kate must make it fast in order to save her father and the Gotham City before Alice unravels her dangerous plan.

Elsewhere, Mary extends an invitation to Kate for an event in honour of Catherine and Jacob. Here, she makes some complex decisions that leaves Kate confused.

"Batwoman" stars Ruby Rose as Kate, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary, Elizabeth Anweis as Catherine Hamilton-Kane.

"Batwoman" episode 8 airs Sunday, December 1 on The CW.