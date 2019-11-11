"Batwoman" episode 7 dropped some massive twists and shockers in the plot. The CW's latest superhero series has showcased quite a bold storyline ever since it was launched. The next chapter of the series moves ahead with the same momentum keeping the fans on the edge of their seats. Here is everything we know so far for "Batwoman" episode 8.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Batwoman" episode 8. So, steer away immediately if you don't want to learn more about it.]

The next chapter of the series is expected to shed light on Kate and Sophie's relationship. The romance of the former lovers from the army's academy has certainly run its course. However, things get worse when Sophie finds out about Kate's true identity and Kate must make an important decision about trusting her with her secrets.

"Batwoman" episode 8 is titled "Tell Me the Truth" and it will put Kate's relationships to test. She must determine how much can she trust her with her secrets. The promo shows Ruby Rose's Kate confronting her ex-lover and admitting that she is still not over her.

Meanwhile, Kate shares with Luke that Sophie is threatening to tell her dad that his daughter is Batwoman. So far, Kate has been cautious about hiding her identity from her father Jacob Kane who is completely against Batman and anyone following his legacy. However, if Sophie spills Kate's secret it will put her life and crime-fighting career in jeopardy.

The trailer opens with Batwoman breaking down in tears. Towards the end, it shows a glimpse of Batwoman beaten and lying on the floor captured by her enemies. Will her father finally find her true identity?

According to the official synopsis, Kate and Luke will run into one of their old friends. Elsewhere, Alice and her new ally have a wicked plan in the making with wrongful intentions. Mary tries to deal with the fate of Kane Family and Catherine approaches Jacob for help.

"Batwoman" episode 8 stars Ruby Rose as Kate, Meagan Tandy as Sophie, Camrus Johnson as Luke, and Dougray Scott as Jacob Kane.

"Batwoman" episode 8 airs Sundays on The CW.