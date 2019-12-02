"Batwoman" just aired its midseason finale, but fans are assured it is not over yet. The CW's latest superhero drama will return next week for the highly anticipated Arrowverse crossover before it closes down for winter break. Here is everything we know so far about it.

Crisis on Infinite Earth's is one the most epic and ambitious crossovers ever planned. It brings together Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow to stop Anti-Monitor from destroying multiverse.

"Batwoman" fans are assured that they will be witnessing some amazing moments when the show returns next week. "Supergirl" will kickstart the "Crisis" on Sunday and "Batwoman" will kick off part two of the crossover event that will conclude with "Legends of Tomorrow's" special episode.

The official synopsis for the second part of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" suggests that the show will be welcoming some special guests such as Tom Welling, Erica Durance and Kevin Conroy, playing the role of Clark Kent and Lois Lane from Smallville and Bruce Wayne, respectively.

Meanwhile, the group of superheroes will be using Ray's newest invention to help track down the new recruits in an attempt to save the world. Elsewhere, The Monitor will enlist Candice Patton's Iris West, Tyler Hoechlin's Clark Kent, and Elizabeth Tulloch's Lois Lane on a special mission wherein they must recover mysterious Kryptonian. As for the Batwoman, she joins the team of Supergirl in search of Batman.

At the same time, we will see Mia and Sara clashing and Rory discover his new hidden talent. And in a highly anticipated twist, the big bad Lex Luthor returns.

After this episode, "Batwoman" will go on a long hiatus and no new segment will air until next year. Even though the official date is yet to be announced, "Batwoman" midseason premiere is said to be due mid-January 2020.

This is exactly when fans can expect to see the consequences of the events of "Batwoman" episode 8 "A Mad Tea-Party" that featured the death of Catherine Hamilton. Alice and Mouse murder Kate's stepmother by poisoning her drink and frame Jacob in her murder.

"Batwoman" airs Sundays on The CW, starring Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Dougray Scott as Jacob, and Elizabeth Anweis as Catherine Kane.