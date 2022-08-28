The UEFA Champions League group stage matches have not yet kicked off but the battle between Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona is already heating up. Following the draw late last week, friction has emerged after Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn was accused of "mocking" the Catalan giants after the two clubs were drawn into the same group.

Now widely considered as the "group of death" in this season's competition, Group C includes the two aforementioned teams along with Internazionale Milano and Viktoria Plzen.

What caused the controversy were the live images form the draw, wherein Kahn was seen smiling when Barcelona was drawn into the group where Bayern Munich had already been waiting for opponents.

Apparently, Catalan sports media took offence at the reaction, with Diario Sport reportedly slamming the German for his "unusual" reaction, which was deemed to be disrespectful.

However, the legendary goalkeeper spoke up and clarified that the interpretation of his reaction was completely inaccurate. "This interpretation has come completely out of the blue," he said in an interview with German publication Bild.

He then went on to clarify that he was smiling because of former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona this summer. "Robert Lewandowski left us for Barcelona just a few weeks ago, now we are back together again in the Champions League group stage," he said, adding, "I smiled at such footballing oddities. I have the utmost respect for Robert and Barcelona, these games will be a celebration for fans of both teams and football fans in general."

Indeed, even Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller could not help but share an amused reaction right after the draw. He took to his personal social media account to share a video telling his former teammate that he is excited to welcome the latter back in Munich.

Of course, football fans around the world are also looking back at the fact that Barcelona got eliminated from the Champions League last season after losing both of their group stage matches against Bayern. The year before, the Catalans were thrashed by the Bavarians 8-2 in the quarter-finals of the same competition. Needless to say, the Catalans may not like it, but there is a lot to smile about for any Bayern Munich supporter.

Xavi Hernandez will have the opportunity to help his squad redeem themselves this season when they face-off against the German giants once more.