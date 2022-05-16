Robert Lewandowski indicated on Saturday that Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg could be his last game for the club. The Polish striker has rejected an offer of an extension, and is keen to leave the club in the summer.

The 33-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal and feels undervalued at the Allianz Arena. Barcelona have made no secret of their desire to sign him in the summer, and the player is keen to test himself in La Liga with the Catalan giants.

"I can confirm that I spoke to Hasan [Salihamidzic, Bayern sporting director] and informed him that the decision was made -- and that I am not extending my contract with FC Bayern," he told Sky Germany. "Both sides have to think about the future. It's best if we find the best solution for both sides.

Barcelona sporting director Matheu Alemany did not deny the Catalan club's interest in signing Lewandowski, but refused to to talk about the striker out of respect for Bayern. Xavi is keen to bring in a prolific number nine and the Poland international remains the Camp Nou side's top target this summer.

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn, however, is not overly concerned about the rumours surrounding Lewandowski's future. The Bundesliga giants continue to insist that Europe's top goal scorer this season will not leave until 2023 when his current deal expires.

Lewandowski and his agent Pini Zahavi are likely to push for a move having already opened talks with Barcelona over personal terms. Kahn is not considering a potential transfer, but confirmed that the club are ready in the event that the striker leaves the Allianz Arena this summer.

"We not only have a plan B, but also a plan C and D," Kahn said, as quoted on Barca Universal.

"We know this alarmism from the past. It's not something that causes us a headache," the Bayern CEO added. "We made an offer to his agent. He rejected this offer. That's his right. The fact is: He has a contract and he will fulfil it.

"We are very clear and consistent about that. That's the way things are here at Bayern. There is no player above the club."