Bayern Munich won 1-0 against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker, thanks to Joshua Kimmich's excellent chip. As a result, the Bundesliga leaders are now closer to winning this year's title.

Kimmich's effort in the 43rd minute helped the defending champions secure a victory in front of empty stands at Signal Iduna Park, which otherwise accommodates over 80,000 supporters.

Dortmund started well at their home ground. They were enjoying a six-game winning streak in the German league before this match. Erling Braut Haaland almost scored for the hosts during the opening seconds. However, Bayern's Jérôme Boateng cleared the ball off the line.

Gradually, the visitors found their footing but their initial efforts were resisted by the hosts. Lukasz Piszczek denied Serge Gnabry's close-range attempt.

Both teams enjoyed 50% ball possession. While Dortmund took five shots on target, Bayern took six, and that extra shot made the difference on the scoreboard for the visitors.

Four yellow cards were equally shared between the teams. In terms of fouls, however, Bayern led Dortmund 15 to nine.

According to The Guardian, Kimmich said, "We now have a good cushion on Dortmund. That was brutally important today. It'll be mentally difficult for Dortmund to keep up. We have to reaffirm this lead in the next games. You could see that it was very, very intense and we had to work our way up to the three points. It was relatively balanced, especially in the first half we made many simple mistakes. Dortmund were very bold."

Bayern is currently seven points clear on top of the table after extending their unbeaten streak to 13 league games. With six games still to be played, the defending champions are aiming to extend their record to an eighth consecutive league crown.

Dortmund is on the second spot with 57 points in 28 games. RB Leipzig is third on the list with three points less than Dortmund. Leipzig will face Hertha Berlin on Wednesday.

The Bundesliga restarted its season just 10 days ago, following a coronavirus pandemic-related suspension of over two months. It became the first major league to resume, but games are being played without supporters in an attempt to reduce the risk of further infection.