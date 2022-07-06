Bayern Munich are not going to allow themselves to be bullied by star striker Robert Lewandowski. The Polish player wants to force a move this summer, but the club is not interested in letting him go before his contract expires at the end of the coming season. If he decides to go AWOL, he may be face sanctions from the club.

Just like most players who went on international duty, Lewandowski is currently on holiday. He is believed to be in the Spanish island of Mallorca, but he is expected to be back in Munich to join pre-season training on July 12.

The club has always maintained that the player is expected to fulfil his obligations as stipulated in his binding contract. However, it is believed that the club's top scorer may be planning to force a move by not showing up for pre-season training.

German publication Sport1.de consulted a lawyer with knowledge about the topic, and it has been revealed that Lewandowski may face hefty fines of between 1.8 and 3.6 million euros.

The Bavarian club wants Lewandowski to stay, especially since they find it impossible to find a replacement of comparable quality. FC Barcelona is interested in signing the player, but whatever money they may offer will not be able to allow Bayern to buy a suitable replacement. Hence, the Bundesliga champions are choosing to keep the player even if that means losing him on a free transfer next summer.

"Bayern always want to have the best possible team. The Pole is without doubt part of that team. The club would be crazy if they stop a player of that quality playing despite his disposition," said lawyer Dr. Andrej Dalinger, as quoted on Sport.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly been in touch with Lewandowski, asking the player to remain patient as he finds a way to tempt Bayern.