Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is reportedly heading back to Germany after hearing of the grim fate that has befallen his ex-girlfriend, Kasia Lenhardt.

The Polish model was reportedly found dead of a suspected suicide in her apartment on Tuesday, February 9. It had been just a week since she and the famous footballer called it quits. The couple was together for approximately 15 months before they ended their relationship earlier this month, as stated in a report from Marca.

Boateng is currently with the Bayern Munich squad in Qatar. They have been there since February 6, where they are competing in the FIFA Club World Cup. He is reportedly heading to Berlin upon hearing about the tragedy.

The relationship was not always smooth sailing, and it was marred by scandal before eventually coming to an end. Boateng was reportedly accusing Lenhardt of blackmailing him and sabotaging his relationship with his ex.

She had allegedly threatened to accuse him of abuse and ruin his reputation.

"She often threatened to destroy me, to ruin my career, to try and make me lose my children and she said she would accuse me of beating her. She knew that the mother of my children accused me of the same thing," he said.

Lenhardt was found dead by Berlin Police, in an apartment that is believed to be owned by the footballer. It is believed that the 25-year-old model took her own life on the 6th birthday of her son from another previous relationship. The police is not treating the death as suspicious as of this time.

Lenhardt's son, Noah, was not believed to have been with her on his birthday and she was alone when she died. One of her friends said that Lenhardt was very upset by Boateng's accusations, and how he said their relationship was over. Their public spat was witnessed by millions of fans, as they fired shots all over social media and the press back in the first week of February.

She had accused Boateng of being a serial philanderer, something that was was echoed by his other exes.

"I will speak, I have to calm down first, please give me time," said Boateng.