German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich is still in hot pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane despite the Premier League side's rejection of earlier offers. The German champions have travelled to England in recent days to speak with Spurs chief Daniel Levy face to face, and they have now submitted a more aggressive offer.

According to German publication BILD, a club record bid worth £82 million (including add-ons) has been submitted by Bayern in the hopes that it will be enough to tempt Tottenham into releasing the prolific striker.

Of the total amount, an initial fixed fee of £73 million will be paid to Spurs. After that, the remaining £9 million will potentially be paid in the form of bonuses and other add-ons. The bid for Kane is a significant jump from Bayern's previous club record when they paid Spanish side Atletico Madrid £70 million for the transfer of Lucas Hernandez back in 2019.

However, the amount still falls below Tottenham's current valuation of the England captain, which is set at £100 million. It has to be pointed out that Kane is a prized asset in many ways apart from the fact that he has made history as the club's all-time highest goalscorer.

Bayern Munich is determined to make the transfer happen

Tottenham had always been clear that they know the value of their captain and Levy has insisted that he will do everything in his power to convince Kane to stay. However, the Germans are persistent in their pursuit of the striker particularly after having lost Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona last season.

Despite having their initial bids turned away by Spurs, Bayern are coming back strong with this improved bid after intense talks in recent days. It is also understood that Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel, who until recently had been at Chelsea, has already spoken to Kane about the latter's possible role with the squad.

Why is a move to Bayern appealing for Kane?

It does not really take a genius to figure out why Kane would consider leaving Tottenham for Bayern Munich. Even though the Premier League is largely considered to be a more high profile competition, Bayern Munich are or a much higher class than Spurs.

Tottenham have only won two First Division League titles and those were way back in 1950/51 and 1960/61. They have not won a single Premier League title since the competition was founded in 1992, and neither have they lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have won 32 German Bundesliga titles, including the last eleven in a row. This means they have won 32 of 60 Bundesliga competitions ever played. They are also one of the most successful clubs in Europe, winning the UEFA Champions League six times, most recently in 2020.

Needless to say, Kane's trophy drought has a big chance of ending should he make the decision to join Bayern Munich. On the contrary, Tottenham only finished way down in eighth place in the Premier League last season, which also leaves them out of Europe in the coming year.

It is clear that a move to Germany would be a big step up for Kane in terms of possibly becoming a title-winning player. His wife Katie was spotted in Munich last month, and it is believed that she may have already been looking for new digs for the family. However, the deal has not been finalised just yet, and it remains to be seen if Levy will finally give in.

The Premier League kicks off in just two weeks, and all parties involved will want the transfer issue settled sooner rather than later. If the deal falls through, Bayern could still potentially come back with a pre-contract agreement in January. However, Spurs would not be keen on losing the striker on a free transfer. Meanwhile, the player has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.