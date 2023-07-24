Tottenham Hotspur legend Harry Kane is reportedly close to joining Bayern Munich ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Kane's wife and kids have been spotted in Munich, with the family believed to have already begun house hunting in the city, reported German publication Bild. Kane's wife, Katie Goodland, has been in Munich "for the past few days looking for properties and schools. They are exploring international schools and properties in the district of Grunwald in Bavaria.

Spurs reject 2 Bayern Munich bids

The couple has three children together, Ivy, Vivienne Jane and Louis. Therefore, the England international will accept an offer away from London only if it will serve the best interests of his entire family. Kane switching from Tottenham to Bayern Munich will mean his whole family will have to relocate to a foreign country with a different language and culture. With their fourth child on the way, those concerns are believed to have further intensified.

Kane has entered the final year of his contract with Spurs, but the North London club has rejected two offers from Bayern Munich for their all-time goal scorer.

Tottenham chief Daniel Levy is keen for Kane to continue with Spurs, or at least ensure the Englishman does not land with one of their rivals including Chelsea and Manchester United. It is Bayern Munich who are leading the race to secure the services of Kane, who is set to turn 30 next week.

However, the two bids so far made by the Bundesliga champions were not close to Spurs' asking fee of over £100million for Kane, who has decided to finally part ways with his boyhood club, according to talkSport.

With many footballing stars following Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Pro League, Kane is also being chased by a Saudi club – Al Hilal, who "have held talks with an intermediary" about the possibility of signing the Spurs striker, reported Sky Sports.

Al Hilal have held talks with an intermediary about the possibility of signing Tottenham's Harry Kane 🇸🇦⚽ pic.twitter.com/R08atk5owJ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 22, 2023

Will Harry Kane once again decide to stay at Spurs?

Last season, Kane went past former England forward Wayne Rooney to become Premier League's second-leading scorer and also became Spurs' all-time top goal scorer. In 320 matches in the English top-flight, Kane has netted 213 goals, 47 behind history-holder Alan Shearer.

However, 2022-23 was yet another season of disappointment for Kane as his wait to win a senior trophy continued.

While Spurs now face the risk of losing Kane for free next summer, they are still trying to convince the talented striker to sign a new deal that would increase his £300,000-per-week wages. But it is understood that Kane won't accept any new contract offers from Tottenham and is instead keen on moving to Bayern Munich.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou, meanwhile, has admitted that Kane's ongoing transfer saga this summer has left him stressed out.

"Fair to say I am not relaxed about it! It's not something you go: 'Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn't happen!' I mean he's a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club. He is such a massive figure, and as I have said already, whilst my focus isn't on it on a daily basis because I've got other things I need to do, I know that every time I am talking to you guys, or whenever Harry is going to talk, that's the first question you are going to get.

"So, you've got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don't want to be doing it for too long. I don't think it is good for Harry, I don't think it is good for the club. Because as laser-focused as we want to be, you end up sort of repeating yourself along the way," added Postecoglou, who was appointed Spurs boss in June.