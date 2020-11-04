Bayern Munich manufactured yet another thrashing in the UEFA Champions League, displaying their sheer dominance over Europe's best clubs consistently throughout the past year. Last night, the unwilling victim was Red Bull Salzburg, who did well to take the early lead. However, they eventually buckled and conceded six goals against the reigning UEFA Champions League title holders.

Mergim Berisha gave Salzburg the early lead after just 4 minutes, but Robert Lewandowski's penalty made it 1-1 after 20 minutes. Salzburg was able to fight off Bayern until just before the halftime break, when an own goal from defender Rasmus Kristensen gave the Germans the 1-2 advantage.

To be fair to Salzburg, substitute Masaya Okugawa was able to equalise in the 66th minute before all hell broke loose. Jerome Boateng headed in Bayern's third from a corner just before the 80th minute mark and it was the Bayern Munich show from there.

Leroy Sane decided to join the party and scored Bayern's fourth goal, with Lewandowski adding yet another goal to his tally. To rub even more salt to the wounds of their opponents, Lucas Hernandez scored the sixth goal in stoppage time.

It is still early in the competition, but it seems that everyone in Bayern's path is just avoiding to suffer the same fate as FC Barcelona after last season's 2-8 thrashing. So far, no one has proven to be successful against the Germans.

Bayern Munich has a 100% record in the competition and are on top of Group A with 9 points from three matches. Atletico Madrid trails five points behind in second place. Lokomotiv Moscow stands in third with two points while RB Salzburg only has one point at the bottom of the table.

If Bayern wins their next match against the Salzburg later this month, they will qualify for the round-of-16 with two matches to spare.

The defending champions are blazing a path through the field in this year's competition, and are looking forward to becoming one of the elite few teams that have successfully defended their European crown.

Robert Lewandowski is also looking forward to writing history, as he chases the competition's top scorers. He now has 70 goals to his name and according to the BBC, that puts him fourth on the overall list behind Cristiano Ronaldo (130), Lionel Messi (117) and Raul (71).