Bayern Munich secured their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title after winning 1-0 against Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion in Bremen. Unfortunately, the champions had to celebrate in a near-empty stadium with no fans present in the stands.

It was just two minutes before half time when Robert Lewandowski chested down Jerome Boateng's chipped pass to score the only goal of the match. This lone goal ensured that the league trophy will stay in Munich for at least another year.

The 31-year old Polish striker has scored 31 goals in this season's league, which equals the single-season scoring record by a foreign player in Bundesliga. Back in 2016-17, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 31 Bundesliga goals for Borussia Dortmund. Aubameyang is currently playing at Arsenal.

Also, Lewandowski has now scored in nine of his past 10 appearances for Bayern. The champions had to finish the match with 10 men after Alphonso Davies was shown two yellow cards.

After the game, Bayern manager Hansi Flick said, "It is sensational the kind of football we have played in the past few months. You could feel the passion, the joy for the game, and the team spirit."

As a player, Flick had won four Bundesliga titles with Bayern.

Bayern's win over Werder Bremen was their 11th straight victory in this season's Bundesliga. They are now 10 points ahead of Borussia Dortmund on top of the table. Dortmund has three more games left in their schedule.

Bayern Munich has accumulated 76 points in 32 games, while Dortmund has 66 points after playing 31 matches.

The BBC claims that Bayern was nowhere near their best during their match against Werder Bremen, a side that is fighting for survival at the other end of the points table. Werder has only 28 points after playing 32 games, and they are facing the threat of relegation.

Last year, when Bayern won the Bundesliga title on the final day of the season, they did so in front of 75,000 spectators at the Allianz Arena, where they won 5-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt.

But on Tuesday, the situation was in stark contrast to what happened last year. There was not a single fan present in the stands at Westerstadion that originally has a capacity of 42,000.

The Bayern players' shouts of delight were the only sounds to be echoed inside the empty stadium.